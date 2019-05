× Lafayette police ask public’s help finding missing siblings

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are asking for the public’s help in finding a pair of runaway siblings.

Police say they believe 13-year-old Damarcus Funches and 12-year-old Dashanti Funches ran away together during the overnight hours sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning.

If you have any information on their whereabouts please call Lafayette police at (765) 807-1200.