Florida mom charged after child opens backpack filled with 'hundreds of bugs' at school

MILTON, Fla. — A 33-year-old mother is facing multiple counts of child neglect after investigators made a disturbing discovery at her home.

According to WTSP, it all started when teachers at school took notice of one of Jessica Stevenson’s five children.

They all reportedly suffered from poor hygiene, and at least one child was seen wearing the same dirty clothes for a week.

The child told the school’s behavior coach that she couldn’t remember the last time she had a bath or shower.

WTSP said the behavior coach had also seen “hundreds of bugs” crawl out of the girl’s backpack at lunch.

Deputies went to the children’s home where they discovered roaches crawling throughout the house.

The kitchen shelves were empty and there was rotten food in the fridge.

The local TV news station reported that Stevenson’s bedroom was a stark contrast from the rest of the home.

Her space was said to be clean and had “minimal roaches.” She also reportedly had a flat screen TV in there along with snacks.

She has since bonded out of jail.