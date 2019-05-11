× ORV accident in Greenwood leaves two injured; alcohol may have been factor

GREENWOOD, Ind. –Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident in which one adult male and one juvenile female sustained injuries.

The accident occurred about 6:30 p.m., Saturday night near the 1300 block of Norton Drive in Greenwood.

Michael Landrum age 31 of Greenwood, was operating a ORV on a roadway in a residential area with a juvenile passenger. For reasons not known, the ORV flipped over pinning Landrum underneath, while throwing the juvenile off.

Both Landrum and the juvenile were transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital by ambulance. Landrum is being treated for head lacerations and the juvenile for hand and shoulder injuries.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated, but alcohol appears to have been involved. Neither victim was wearing a helmet or proper safety equipment. It is also unlawful to operate a ORV on a public roadway unless approved by county commissioners. Johnson County does not allow ORV operation on roadways.