× Cool start the week; much warmer by the weekend

There’s no doubt that this was quite the chilly Mother’s Day. In fact, it’s the second coldest high temperature on record for a Mother’s Day in Indianapolis. The temperature topped out 49° this afternoon. That reaches just 5° warmer than the record holder at 44° in 1960. That’s a HUGE difference from last year where we tied for record warm temperatures at 88°.

Although it’s been a wet day, we haven’t picked up a whole lot of rain. Rainfall throughout the day has been on the very light side. It will remain damp this evening with a few widely scattered showers around. Temperatures dropping to the low and mid 40’s overnight will make for a chilly start to the work week. Definitely the jacket as you head out the door in the morning!

While there will be plenty of dry time on Monday, having the umbrella handy is still a good idea. A few spotty showers will be around for the morning commute and widely scattered showers will develop across Central Indiana by the afternoon.

We have several days with rain chances this week. There will still be dry time on those days too. However, if you’re looking for the best day to get out and do some yard work, Tuesday is the winner. That’ll be the day with the most sunshine and lack of rainfall. Clouds return Wednesday, along with rain chances.

If you’re sick of the cooler temperatures, we have a really nice warm-up coming this week. 70’s return to the forecast by midweek and a strong southerly breeze will surge temperatures into the 80’s by the weekend. However, the chance for a few thunderstorms over the weekend will come along with the warm-up. Beyond this week, the 8-14 day outlook is suggesting the probability of above average temperatures to be around into the third week of May. Hopefully, we’re saying goodbye to these chilly days. However, at this point, things could change. We’ll continue to monitor and bring you updates as we get them. Happy Mother’s Day!!