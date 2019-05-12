Culinary Collage offers tasty treats and furry friends while benefiting Fletcher Place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Tasty sensations, awesome wildlife, and exciting prizes will rule the day at the 10th annual Culinary Collage to benefit Fletcher Place presented by Kroger on Sunday, May 19, from 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the University of Indianapolis’ Schwitzer Student Center.

The Culinary Collage is a family fun fundraiser which has been helping Fletcher Place feed hungry Indianapolis children for 10 years.

Established in 1872, Fletcher Place Community Center works to break the cycle of poverty by providing immediate assistance with free hot meals, a food pantry and free thrift store offering clothing and household items at 1637 Prospect Street. The Center staff’s ongoing vision to break the poverty cycle also involves an educational full-day preschool program along with providing a community garden to provide clients with access to fresh, organic produce so families can have healthy food options.

Help "Take a bite out of poverty" by attending the Culinary Collage which will feature samples from DeBrand Fine Chocolates, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, German American Klub, Kim’s Kakery Bakery, Kroger Deli Central Division, Pure Eatery, Red Lion Grog House, Shoefly Public House, Coffeehouse 5, and Circle City Kombucha.

Kids will also be able to get an up-close experience with furry friends with special guest Silly Safaris led by Amazon John.

Other exciting features at the Culinary Collage include gorgeous Schlegel Hoosier Boy Greenhouse flowers and items up for bid: foodie packages, Car-X oil change packages, rounds of golf, and a Silly Safaris Extreme Birthday Party package.

A $10 Kroger gift card is all you need to enjoy this exciting family-friendly event on May 19.

To learn more about Fletcher Place or learn how to donate directly to them, click here.