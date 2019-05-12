× Grand Prix in the books, IndyCar attention turns to the 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Simon Pagenaud locked up the best start to the month of May by winning his third IndyCar Grand Prix title.

But his attention now is solely on how to finish.

“I’m very excited for the 500,” said Pagenaud after the Grand Prix. “My biggest priority this year was winning the Indianapolis 500, and it is from now on obviously.

“The goal is to win the Indy 500. I want that race really bad like everyone else. I’ve been working really hard, trying to get better on ovals, be stronger, and I think we’re right there.”

Though Pagenaud has never kissed the bricks after an Indianapolis 500 win, Alexander Rossi has. The Andretti Autosport driver will need to rebound from a disappointing 22nd place finish in the Grand Prix.

“The big one,” says Rossi on the 500. “We’ll put this behind us. We’re still third in the points. We’ve been fast every year in the 500. We need to put our heads down this next week and make sure we dial in the car. Hopefully start better than 32nd come race day (like last year) and go from there. Hopefully we’ll have a shot to win it.”

IndyCar begins practice for the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.