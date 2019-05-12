IN Focus: Panelists discuss race for mayor, this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What are Indiana political insiders saying about the race for mayor and the controversial comments that led to a reprimand for two city employees?

And what are the latest polling numbers saying about political climate in Indiana and the 2020 campaign?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy, Lara Beck and Tony Samuel discuss this week's top stories and recap Tuesday's mayoral primaries.

In the video below, our panel talks about the results of a new poll which showed Joe Biden ahead of Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg among Democratic primary voters in Indiana.

The poll, from We Ask America also showed President Trump's approval-disapproval rating at 46-48 while Gov. Eric Holcomb enjoyed an approval rating of 54-24.

On this week's edition of IN Focus, we also shared reaction from Indiana lawmakers to some of the big developments in Washington, including the latest controversy in Congress over the Mueller probe and the administration's assertion of executive privilege, which is now being called a 'constitutional crisis' by some Democrats.