Indy mom calls for the violence to stop after son killed one day before Mother’s day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s been one day since 2 people were shot and killed at a gentlemen’s club on the city’s near west side. We still don’t know much information about the shooting from police; but one of the victim’s family is still trying to heal from their death.

Tonight 23-year-old William Walker’s family held a vigil for him.

Police say Walker along with 42-year-old Charles Reeves II was shot and killed at Club Venus Saturday morning.

Police haven’t given any word on potential suspects, released a motive, or told us many details on what led up to shoots being fired.

"I’m not mad at all. I’m hurt," Walker's mother Falisha Curlin said.

It’s even more hurtful for her to stand in the same parking lot where Walker was murdered.

Walker’s family is going to hang on tight to each other to help ease the pain.

"I had 23 wonderful years with my baby. I wouldn’t change nothing at all," Curlin said.

She says thankfully she has the memories she made with him.

"Everybody have flaws and I’m sure he had flaws. Most of all he was respected, well loved, and well liked from everybody. Nobody out here or anyone will say anything bad about him period," Curlin said.

If you have any information on the shooting at call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.