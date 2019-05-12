Man in critical condition after being shot on Indy’s northwest side

Posted 5:26 PM, May 12, 2019, by

(Photo By Patrick Lynch)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a man is in critical condition after being shot on the city’s northwest side.

At roughly 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Indianapolis police were called to the 5300 block of Falcon Creek Way for a person shot.

The victim is said to be a 19-year-old man who was shot in the thigh.

Police say the man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.