North side crash causes death of one woman

INDIANAPOLIS, IND — A woman is dead after an early morning car crash on Indy’s north side.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department confirmed the death of a 41-year-old woman due to injuries sustained in a two car crash which occurred on 1800 East 86th Street.

Witnesses say that a dark colored SUV was attempting a turn at an intersection when it was struck by a silver passenger vehicle. The SUV lost control and crashed into a tree before ending up in the grass outside North Central High School.

Police said the driver was thrown out of the vehicle as a result of impact and was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The woman, who was a passenger in the SUV, was thrown into the backseat of the vehicle. Paramedics pronounced her dead on scene.

The silver passenger car involved had multiple passengers, according to police. All were reported to be unharmed.

Police closed all eastbound and westbound lanes on 86th Street during clean up and investigation of the crash. The road has since returned to being open.

