Person dies in north side crash

INDIANAPOLIS, IND — A person died in a car crash early Sunday morning. The accident happened on Indy’s north side.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed that a person has been killed from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident. The crash happened on 1800 East 16th Street. Authorities have not yet determined the identity of the victim, and have released very few details. In most cases, police will release the name of the deceased only when next of kin has been notified.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department were dispatched to the scene of the crash to interview witnesses and gather any potential evidence related to the case. Police say it’s too early to determine a cause for the accident.

