Person shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, IND– A person was shot late Saturday night. The shooting happened on the east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department received a 911 call about a person shot at a home on 9142 Shenandoah Drive at approximately 10:00 pm Saturday night. Police and paramedics were dispatched to the home and transported 1 victim to the hospital who sustained critical injuries.

The name or gender of the victim has not been released as police are in the early stages of their investigation.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department have begun to interview witnesses and gather any potential evidence related to the case. A motive or cause has not yet been determined.

