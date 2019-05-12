The HOT ROD Power Tour speeds into Indy this June

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The largest traveling car show in the world roars into Lucas Oil Stadium on June 12 and you can be a part of it.

The HOT ROD Power Tour is widely considered to be the finest high-end hot rod-based automotive tour in the world. It’s more than just a traveling car show–it’s the largest hot rod road trip in the world. Classic cars and hot rods travel city to city, over 1,300 miles, enjoying the people and stops along the way.

Car enthusiasts can register their own cars to be a part of the event, and spectators can enjoy all the sights and action for free.

The seven-day, seven-city journey is expected to bring together more than 6,000 vehicles and 100,000-plus spectators

For more information - including how to register your own hot rod - go to the HOT ROD Power Tour website and watch the video above to see FOX59's Zach Myers get a ride from Jacob Davis of HOT ROD magazine.