Tracking scattered showers for Mother’s Day; warming up this work week!

We are opening Mother’s Day with cool, damp conditions around the state. Parts of area are waking up to patchy drizzle, which has dropped in visibility in a few locations. Temperatures also dropped into the lower 40s, which means the rain gear and a heavier jacket will be needed!

The overcast sky and scattered rain around the area today will prevent temperatures from rising too much this afternoon. Highs will struggle to rise into the lower 50s, which is nearly 20 degrees below normal for mid-May!

Shower chances will continue Sunday night and may linger into Monday morning’s commute. Kids at the bus stop will need to wear a heavier jacket as temperatures dip down into the lower 40s! We’ll keep a chance for isolated showers on Monday, but much of the area will begin to dry out in the afternoon.

Cloud cover is going to decrease Monday night and the clearing sky may result in patchy frost Tuesday morning! May not be a bad idea to cover any sensitive plants before heading to bed Monday night. High pressure will move into the Midwest, which will provide the area with sunshine on Tuesday.

Temperatures are going to gradually rise through the work week. Southerly winds at the end of the week will help highs potentially jump into the 80s! Be sure to stay tuned for the latest trends on FOX59.