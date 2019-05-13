× 1 dead in Jennings County crash

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police say one man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Jennings County on Saturday.

Matthew L. Lonsberry, 51, and Mary Lonsberry, 52, of North Vernon, were traveling southbound on State Road 7 near Private Road 625 West. Police were dispatched to the scene around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, the 1988 white Ford truck went off the road, overturned and struck a utility pole before resting on its top.

Both people were extracted by emergency personnel and Matthew Lonsberry was pronounced dead at the scene. Mary Lonsberry was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police are awaiting toxicology results.