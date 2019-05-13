× Condition of elephant at Indianapolis Zoo ‘continues to be critical’ as he battles virus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Zoo provided an update Monday over its third African elephant that’s been diagnosed with a deadly virus.

The zoo says Kedar’s condition “continues to be critical” as he battles Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV). However, officials say the 13-year-old animal is eating, drinking, has been able to sleep, and continues to hold his own.

The zoo started testing the blood of each elephant twice a week after two elephants, Nyah and Kalina, died in March. The zoo announced last Thursday that Kedar had tested positive for EEHV, but veterinarians were able to diagnose the virus early and an antiviral treatment was immediately started.

The zoo says its staff is in constant communication with colleagues and other experts across the country who have experience with the virus.

“The team is applying every bit of knowledge, effort and resources we have to battling this virus,” the zoo said Monday. “In addition to caring for Kedar, staff are carefully monitoring the other elephants in the herd.”

The zoo says it’s grateful for everyone’s kindness and healing thoughts for Kedar.