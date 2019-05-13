Family seeks tutor willing to dress up like Professor Snape, teach Harry Potter-loving son chemistry

Posted 10:48 AM, May 13, 2019, by

Copies of author J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter series story books sit in a bookstore (Photo by Alex Wong/Newsmakers)

A British couple wants a real-life Professor Snape to tutor their Harry Potter-loving son in potions class (aka chemistry).

The family says their 11-year-old son is struggling with science, so they want someone to play the roles of the characters from the Harry Potter series to spice things up. Props like wands and quills are included.

If you struggle to identify as a Slytherin, you could also embody Professor Sprout (herbology, aka biology) or Professor Hooch (flying, aka physics).

The gig pays very well. The new tutor will receive about $98 an hour for their work.

You can email info@tutorhouse.co.uk with the subject line “Harry Potter Tutor” if interested.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.