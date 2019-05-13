× Gloomy start to the week; warmer signal to end the workweek!

Overcast, damp and unsettled to begin to your Monday with passing showers through the day, steadiest early! This cooler pattern is lingering for one more day, until the upper-low FINALLY pulls east. Temperatures are running 10° to 15° below the seasonal average with highs in the upper 50’s, normal is 72°! Skies will be clearing by late in the day and we could actually end the evening with some sunshine. Keep in mind, tonight, fog will develop and could be quite thick in the overnight and into your Tuesday morning. Some school delays will be possibly, if not, likely for several out-the-door.

Sunshine will be returning for your Tuesday and should make for a better day, as we finally dry out! The added sunshine should bring a nice boost to our temperatures with highs reaching the upper 60’s.

Warmer weather will continue to build through the rest of the week with highs reaching the 80’s by Friday! Some showers and storms will be in the mix but plenty of dry hours will be expected too…