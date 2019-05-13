Head-on collision involving INDOT truck sends one to hospital in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Police are still sorting through the details of Monday morning crash in which a driver in a pickup truck veered directly into the path of an INDOT truck in Putnam County.

The accident happened along U.S. 231 near the county fairgrounds just after 8 a.m. Monday.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the pickup truck traveling southbound on U.S. 231 had been driving erratically before veering off directly into the way of the INDOT service truck.

The collision totaled the pickup truck and the driver had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was initially transported to a local hospital before being transferred to an Indianapolis facility in serious condition.

The driver of the INDOT sustained only minor injuries.

The road was closed for about two hours during the investigation and cleanup but has since reopened.