Here comes the sun; Chilly night before a new pattern takes hold, warmest of the year soon

CHILL EASES SOON - FROSTY NIGHT?

The cloudy, dreary and damp conditions are moving on. Late Monday skies were improving in central Indiana and the added May sunshine has boost temperatures to nearly 60-degrees in west central Indiana.

After a record tying cool, maximum temperature of 49-degrees Sunday, more like early March - we moved up late day to even the lower 60s just after 6 pm.

The clearing will continue through the evening and overnight the skies will clear. Get ready of a awfully chilly night as temperatures bottom out in the the mid/upper 30s by sunrise. This will be the coolest in over three weeks and awfully close to frost levels. Patchy frost is possible early Tuesday outlying and even within the city limits of Indianapolis by sunrise.

WARMER WEATHER SOON

A patter change is in the works leading to a huge warm up by late in the work week and into the weekend. The "northwest flow" in the jet steam will be in full retreat allowing for a upper-level ridge of high pressure to build this week out west the spread east. While rain is in the forecast is very scattered fashion starting Wednesday, brighter and warmer days are expected with the warmest of the year coming this weekend. Weekend temperatures are projected to run 15° above normal!

A passing warm front Wednesday will lead to a few showers and a chance of thunderstorms but that is the transition day. Temperatures and humidity will begin rising and we are forecasting a streak (four days) of 80-degree warmth. A nice treat after the chilly weekend and a spring that is currently running 1.5° per day below normal.