IMPD says 14-year-old boy is responsible for recent car thefts on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police believe a 14-year-old boy broke into multiple homes on the city's northeast side while people were asleep.

The teen was arrested about a week after families in the East Avalon Hills neighborhood reported someone took keys and then stole cars. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the teenager is connected to three cases in the neighborhood.

"It’s been so dramatic the past week," said a homeowner who wants to remain anonymous.

The woman says someone broke into her home last week by coming through the garage.

"Complete shock it is a kid," she said.

She claimed someone went inside her home last week while her family was sleeping, came into the kitchen to grab their keys and stole their two cars.

"Scared, really scared," she said. "It was definitely a wakeup call about security and alarm systems."

She says a neighbor found her car about a mile away at Timber Point apartments. She claimed it was locked with drugs inside and her other car is still missing.

A few days later on Friday, IMPD got a call at that complex about a robbery after another car was stolen. Officers ended up chasing the 14-year-old boy in a short pursuit and then arrested him. Police say he had a gun.

"That is pretty brazen. That is pretty bold so I have to wonder what is in his psyche," she said.

During their investigation, police found the teen had multiple car keys. One of them belonged to this woman. They were able to return another set of keys to a second homeowner in her neighborhood.

"I just want the car back and want to move on," she said.

She claimed someone tried to get inside her home the day after her cars were stolen. She upgraded her security system and added new locks.