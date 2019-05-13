Missouri man accused of seeking out cats on Craigslist, torturing them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A 20-year-old Missouri man sought out cats on Craigslist so he could torture them to death, police say.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Kaine Louzader with two counts of animal abuse, according to KTVI. The charges are felonies, not misdemeanors, due to the nature of the abuse.

According to the probable cause affidavit, multiple dead cats and kittens were found near Wild Deer Lane between January and May. The prosecutor’s office said more than a dozen cats may have been killed; some of them were found mutilated.

Investigators said Louzader searched Craigslist for cats or kittens, took them home and then killed them by strangling them or stomping on their heads. Sometimes, he dismembered the felines, according to court documents.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a man was spotted dumping a dead cat near Louzader’s house last week; Louzader’s car matched the description of the car the man was driving.

When police questioned Louzader about scratches on his arms, hands and fingers, he initially said a patient at the hospital where he works scratched him. He later admitted the scratches were from cats trying to defend themselves.

More charges against Louzader are expected, according to the prosecutor’s office.