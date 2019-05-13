× Police apprehend Indianapolis father wanted for questioning in daughter’s fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police have apprehended the father of an 8-year-old girl who died in a March shooting.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police had asked the public for help in locating Kendall Brye, calling him a “person of interest” following the fatal shooting of his 8-year-old daughter, Kendrielle Brye.

The IMPD Violent Crimes Unit and U.S. Marshals apprehended Brye Monday afternoon on the west side. He was taken into custody without incident. Police had been looking for him for more than a month.

Kendrielle Brye was shot in a home on Culver Street on March 24. Police said a parent brought her to a fire station; she later died at an area hospital.

Kendall Brye was wanted on a Community Corrections violation warrant. The girl’s death is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

The girl’s mother, Tiffany White, was arrested on neglect charges last month. Police said White told multiple stories about what led to the shooting that didn’t support the evidence.