Suspects flee scene after Carmel bank robbery

CARMEL, Ind.– Police say two suspects robbed a bank Monday in Carmel.

It happened a few minutes after 1 p.m. at the Stock Yards Bank & Trust located at 11450 North Meridian Street.

Police say one of the suspects had a revolver. One of the suspects had something covering his face.

Both suspects got away, police said. There are still units on scene searching.

There were no reports of any injuries.