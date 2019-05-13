× Vice President Pence to deliver eulogy at funeral for former Sen. Lugar

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will be in Indianapolis on Wednesday for the funeral of former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar.

The former governor of Indiana said on Twitter Monday that he’ll deliver a eulogy “for this great man who inspired so many in public service – including me.”

Lugar’s funeral service will start at 1 p.m. at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, located at 100 West 86th Street. Lugar served as a lay elder at the church and his family were founding members.

Lugar, who died on April 28, will lie in state in the State Capitol Rotunda for 24 hours prior to the funeral. At noon on Tuesday the 14th, a brief ceremony will be held to begin the memorial period. Afterward, the Rotunda will be open to anyone who would like to pay their respects at the catafalque.

The public will be welcome through sunset on Tuesday and from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The Lugar family will be available to greet well-wishers in the South Atrium of the Capitol from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Seating capacity won’t permit everyone who wishes to attend the funeral to do so, but organizers say they will admit as many people as possible and details of that process will be explained at a later date.