WATCH LIVE: Ivanka Trump speaks at Salesforce job creation panel

‘Arthur’ character Mr. Ratburn came out as gay and got married in season premiere

Posted 10:55 AM, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:58AM, May 14, 2019

Mr. Ratburn from the kids' show "Arthur" came out as gay in the new season's premiere.

(CNN) — The PBS animated series “Arthur” surprised many people during the premiere of its 22nd season.

In the episode “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone,” the title character’s third grade teacher marries another male character.

People on Twitter were quick to express their surprise, both that the teacher is gay and that the show, a cultural touchstone for many millennials, is still running.

GLAAD even congratulated the teacher.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.