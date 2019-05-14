× ‘Arthur’ character Mr. Ratburn came out as gay and got married in season premiere

(CNN) — The PBS animated series “Arthur” surprised many people during the premiere of its 22nd season.

In the episode “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone,” the title character’s third grade teacher marries another male character.

People on Twitter were quick to express their surprise, both that the teacher is gay and that the show, a cultural touchstone for many millennials, is still running.

GLAAD even congratulated the teacher.