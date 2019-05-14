Bicyclist shot on Indy’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was shot twice in the leg while riding his bike early Tuesday morning on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happed at East 34th Street and North Oxford Street just before 4:30 a.m. The man told police he just left Washington Park and was traveling on 34th Street when he was shot.

There is no description of the shooters at this time. It is unknown how many shooters there were.

One of the officers used a tourniquet on the victim, and he was transported to the hospital in serious condition.