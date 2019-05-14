Chill behind us as new pattern takes hold; real warmth coming soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAY MORNING?

It was the very cold and even frosty morning Tuesday as area temperatures sank below 40-degrees early. Some locations fell to frost levels by sunrise. Area lows that caught our eyes included 35-degrees in Marion (Grant County) and New Castle (Henry County). While officially 41° in Indianapolis nearby Carmel dipped to 36°. Frost formation often forms when temps reach 36-degrees or colder.

A FEW SHOWERS THEN WARMING

An approaching warm front will increase clouds through the night and possibly bring a few showers into the state by sunrise. The rain coverage isn't terribly high, nearly 20% and we are expecting mainly dry hours for the day. This is the transition day before the new pattern takes hold. After the warm front clears the state, dry weather returns Thursday.

NEW PATTERN

Late this week, a new pattern is taking hold and temperatures will be on the rise. After early storms and possibly a gusty storm complex pre-dawn Friday, humidity and temperatures will be rising. Current forecasts include 80-degree warmth here Friday and warming well into the 80s this weekend. Temperatures Saturday may top 86° - making this the warmest of 2019.

LONG RANGER - HOT DOME IN THE MAKING?

Off overnight computer projections real warmth arrives before the Indy 500. Temperatures Carb Day could surge (nearing 90°?) and hold very warm through race day. Could the first HOT DOME of the season develop? It a real possibility and we of course will be monitoring closely.