DPW to host job fair Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works say they are holding a job fair Wednesday.

The Department says leadership will be available to speak with candidates and answers questions regarding employment.

The job fair will be held in the DPW Operations garage at 1725 S West Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

DPW insists that those attending bring state identification, as staff will be ready to help with on-site applications.

Open positions include street operations, traffic operations, solid waste and fleet services, according to DPW.

The department says they prefer candidates who are residents of Marion County, have a high school diploma or equivalent and have obtained and will maintain a valid Class “B” CDL license.

