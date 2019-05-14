WATCH LIVE: Ivanka Trump speaks at Salesforce job creation panel

Driver slams into tree in early morning rural accident in Hendricks County

Posted 10:31 AM, May 14, 2019, by

Hendricks County Tuesday morning accident

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. —  Driver fatigue may have led to an early morning accident in Hendricks County at South CR 225 and CR 200 East just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s department reported the single car accident occurred when the driver traveling NB on CR 225 South left the two-lane roadway and struck a tree on the right side.

The only person in the vehicle was transported to Methodist Hospital with unknown injuries.

It is still unclear what caused the accident which remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.