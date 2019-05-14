× Driver slams into tree in early morning rural accident in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Driver fatigue may have led to an early morning accident in Hendricks County at South CR 225 and CR 200 East just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s department reported the single car accident occurred when the driver traveling NB on CR 225 South left the two-lane roadway and struck a tree on the right side.

The only person in the vehicle was transported to Methodist Hospital with unknown injuries.

It is still unclear what caused the accident which remains under investigation.