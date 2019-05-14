× Expect these closures, delays in Indianapolis for Sen. Lugar’s funeral Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis drivers should prepare for several street closures and traffic delays on Wednesday because of the funeral procession for former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the closures will span from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. As a result, drivers are asked to find alternate routes or plan for delays for their morning and afternoon commutes.

Here are the closures and delays motorists can expect:

9:00 a.m. expect delays on I-465 north and west side.

11:30 a.m. Delaware St. between Washington St. and Market St. will be closed for the raising of the Garrison flag.

11:45 a.m. Capitol Ave will be closed between Ohio St. and Washington St.

12:00 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. 86th St. closed between Meridian St. and Spring Mill Rd.

12:05 p.m. the funeral procession leaves the Statehouse.

12:50 p.m. Senator Richard Lugar will arrive at St. Luke’s Church-

1:15 p.m. to 2:45 pm 86th St. will be reduced to one lane traffic each direction. Avoid the area if possible.

2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. expect extended delays on 86th St. between Spring Mill Rd. and Meridian and Meridian St. from 86th St. to I-465 as several dignitaries leave the funeral.

2:50 p.m. 4:00 p.m. expect delays on the north and west interstate systems.

Here’s the route for Sen. Lugar’s funeral procession:

South on Capitol Ave to Maryland

East on Maryland to Delaware

North on Delaware to Michigan

West on Michigan to Illinois

North on Illinois to 34th St.

East on 34th St to Washington Blvd

North on Washington Blvd to 43rd

West on 43rd to Meridian St

North on Meridian to 86th.

West on 86th to St. Luke’s Church

Click here for additional details regarding Lugar’s funeral.