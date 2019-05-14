WATCH LIVE: Ivanka Trump speaks at Salesforce job creation panel

Financial impact of sports betting

Posted 11:37 AM, May 14, 2019

Tonight in our Money Matters segment we're discussing the financial impact legalized sports betting will have on the Hoosier State. Jordan Schwartz, partner of Strategic Wealth Designers, discusses the topic.

https://swdgroup.com/

