Greensburg police make arrest in church arson case

GREENSBURG, Ind. — The Greensburg Police Department says they have made an arrest in a church arson case.

On Monday, police say they were called to the United Methodist Church at 301 N. Broadway Street to help with a fire investigation.

Officers began working with the Greensburg Fire Department, and they quickly determined that the fire set inside the building was a result of arson.

Later that evening, police say they made an arrest in the case.

However, officials aren’t releasing further information because the investigation is still active.

More information will be released at a later time, according to Greensburg police.

