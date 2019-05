Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- It's Britt's turn in the Hired or Fired hot seat. She's auditioning for a spot as a Colts Jr. cheer instructor.

She not only has to land some tricky dance moves, but she has to keep track of a bunch of preschoolers too!

Britt was able to put her best forward and get hired!

If you want to sign your child up for the Junior Colts cheerleading program, click here.