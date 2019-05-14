WATCH LIVE: Ivanka Trump to speak at Salesforce event

Indy 500 fashion ideas

Posted 8:52 AM, May 14, 2019

SPEEDWAY, Ind. -- If you're heading to the Indy 500, where you're sitting may determine how you dress for it. From the suites to the grandstand, Sherman went to IMS to check in with Charlie Kimball for some fashion-forward ways to enjoy the race.

