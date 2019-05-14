WATCH LIVE: Ivanka Trump speaks at Salesforce job creation panel

Jalapeno/Cheddar Buttermilk Biscuits for National Buttermilk Biscuit Day

Posted 9:16 AM, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:00AM, May 14, 2019

Jalapeno/Cheddar Buttermilk Biscuits

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 scant teaspoon fine grain sea salt

¾ cup COLD unsalted butter

½ cup COLD sharp cheddar cheese

3 medium fresh jalapenos, diced

½ cup COLD buttermilk

1 large COLD egg

 

For the Egg Wash

1 large egg

1 tablespoon milk

 

Instructions

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 400. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. In a large bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and sea salt. Use a box grater to grate the butter and cheese into the bowl. Toss in the 2 diced jalapenos and put the bowl in the freezer.
  3. Pour the buttermilk into a liquid measuring cup. Beat in the egg. Go ahead and mix up your egg and milk for the egg wash. Put both egg mixtures in the fridge.
  4. Take the bowl out of the freezer and work the butter and cheese into the flour until small crumbles form. I just use my hands. Pour in the buttermilk and egg and work the dough until it just comes together.
  5. Lightly flour the counter, turn the dough out, and pat it out about ¾ inch thick. Cut the dough using a biscuit cutter or a cookie cutter or even a floured juice glass. You'll have 8-10 biscuits.
  6. Place them on the prepared baking sheet, lay a slice of jalapeno on each, and brush with the egg wash.
  7. Bake for 10-15 minutes. Serve warm.

Photo credit Chef Rob

