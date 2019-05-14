Jalapeno/Cheddar Buttermilk Biscuits for National Buttermilk Biscuit Day

Jalapeno/Cheddar Buttermilk Biscuits
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
1 scant teaspoon fine grain sea salt
¾ cup COLD unsalted butter
½ cup COLD sharp cheddar cheese
3 medium fresh jalapenos, diced
½ cup COLD buttermilk
1 large COLD egg
For the Egg Wash
1 large egg
1 tablespoon milk
Instructions
- Pre-heat the oven to 400. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and sea salt. Use a box grater to grate the butter and cheese into the bowl. Toss in the 2 diced jalapenos and put the bowl in the freezer.
- Pour the buttermilk into a liquid measuring cup. Beat in the egg. Go ahead and mix up your egg and milk for the egg wash. Put both egg mixtures in the fridge.
- Take the bowl out of the freezer and work the butter and cheese into the flour until small crumbles form. I just use my hands. Pour in the buttermilk and egg and work the dough until it just comes together.
- Lightly flour the counter, turn the dough out, and pat it out about ¾ inch thick. Cut the dough using a biscuit cutter or a cookie cutter or even a floured juice glass. You'll have 8-10 biscuits.
- Place them on the prepared baking sheet, lay a slice of jalapeno on each, and brush with the egg wash.
- Bake for 10-15 minutes. Serve warm.