Kim Galeaz shares scrambled and deviled egg hacks

It’s National Egg Month, so we want to know—how do you make the best scrambled eggs? And what about that summer picnic favorite, the deviled egg? Dietitian Kim Galeaz is sharing a few popular tricks!

Scrambled Eggs with Seltzer Water

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons plain seltzer water or club soda

Salt & pepper to taste

Spray small skillet with cooking spray then heat on stovetop over medium-low heat. Whisk eggs, salt and pepper and water/soda in small bowl vigorously. Add to hot skillet. Let cook a minute or two, then start lightly stirring with spatula. Cook to desired doneness and serve immediately. Makes 1 serving.

Recipe provided by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Oven Baked Eggs for a Crowd

1 dozen Kroger large eggs

½ cup milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Heat oven to 350⁰F. Spray and 9×13-inch glass pyrex baking dish with vegetable cooking spray. Crack eggs into a large bowl. Add milk. Whisk vigorously until thoroughly blended. Pour in prepared glass dish. Bake 10 minutes, then stir well. Bake additional 8 to 10 minutes, stirring several times during these last 10 minutes, so eggs are like stove-top scrambled. Serve immediately. Makes enough eggs for 4 to 6 people.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Mini Muffin Tin Deviled Eggs

1 dozen Kroger large eggs

*Egg yolk filling as desired, such as Kim’s Spicy Buffalo, Chipotle Bacon or Curried Pecan

Appropriate garnishes

Preheat oven to 325⁰F. Spray a mini-muffin pan (2 12’s or one big 24 one) liberally with vegetable cooking spray. Crack eggs one by one carefully, dropping white into one mini muffin cup on right side of pan, and the yolk in another cup on the left side of the pan. Continue cracking and placing all eggs.

Bake until yolks are completely done – they will get done way before whites, maybe 10 to 15 minutes. Remove yolks to plate to cool, then continue cooking the egg whites until thoroughly set, possibly another 7 to 12 minutes. Let cool on wire rack, then remove whites to plate. The whites are the bottom of the cupcake-like deviled egg. Make your favorite Deviled Egg filling or one of Kim’s and place in zippered plastic bag, cutting off one corner and using like a pastry bag. Swirl on top of each white. Garnish and serve immediately. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container. Makes 12 servings.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD with inspiration from several online videos and recipes.

Spicy Buffalo Deviled Eggs

12 large eggs, hard-cooked, cooled and peeled

¼ cup buffalo hot wings sauce

1 – 2 tablespoons light mayonnaise (depending on how thick you want mixture)

1-2 tablespoons favorite light ranch dressing

¼ cup very finely chopped celery

Garnishes: blue cheese crumbles, green onion, chives, drizzles of hot wings sauce

Cut cooked eggs in half. Remove egg yolks and place in medium bowl. Add buffalo sauce and mayonnaise and ranch dressing, stirring until blended. Add celery and stir until thoroughly combined. Spoon or pipe mixture into egg whites. Refrigerate in tightly covered container until serving time, then garnish as desired. Makes 24 deviled egg halves.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD



Chipotle Bacon Deviled Eggs

12 hard-cooked large eggs

1/3 cup light mayonnaise

1/3 to ½ cup light sour cream

2 canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, very finely chopped (from 7 oz. can)

1 tablespoon adobo sauce (from canned chipotle peppers)

½ teaspoon ground chipotle chili pepper

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ cup finely chopped cooked bacon plus additional 2 or 3 tablespoons for garnish

Cut the eggs lengthwise in half. Scoop out the yolk and place in medium bowl. (Be careful not to damage the white halves.) Mash the yolks with a fork. Add mayonnaise, sour cream, chipotle peppers, adobo sauce, chipotle chili pepper, smoked paprika and ¼ cup chopped bacon. Stir well to blend all ingredients. Place filling in the whites using a small spoon or pipe in with a pastry bag and decorative tube. Garnish with remaining bacon as desired. Serve immediately or refrigerate in tightly covered container. Makes 12 servings of 2 halves each

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Pecan Curried Deviled Eggs

1 dozen hard-cooked eggs

¼ to 1/3 cup light sour cream

1/3 to ½ cup light mayonnaise

½ teaspoon curry powder

1/8 teaspoon white or black pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon lemon juice

2/3 cup finely chopped toasted pecans

Garnishes: finely chopped Italian parsley, extra curry powder, extra finely chopped toasted pecans

Cut the eggs lengthwise in half. Scoop out the yolk and place in medium bowl. (Be careful not to damage the white halves.) Add sour cream and mayonnaise and stir well, mashing with a fork. Stir in all remaining ingredients except pecans and blend well. Stir in pecans when ready to fill eggs. Place filling in the egg whites using a spoon or pipe in with a pastry bag and decorative tube. Garnish as desired. Serve immediately or refrigerate in tightly covered container. Makes 12 servings of 2 halves each

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD