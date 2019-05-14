WATCH LIVE: Ivanka Trump speaks at Salesforce job creation panel

Man charged for December murder in Kokomo

Posted 5:07 PM, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:17PM, May 14, 2019

Marcus Stone (Photo By Howard County Jail)

KOKOMO, Ind. – The Kokomo Police Department says they have charged a man for a shooting murder in December.

Police say they served a warrant on 21-year-old Marcus Stone, who was at the Howard County Criminal Justice Center on unrelated warrants.

Stone is facing felony charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery.

On December 9 of 2018, police found 50-year-old Keith Jewell dead from a gunshot wound in the 400 block of W. Monroe Street.

A short time later, police were dispatched to the 1100 block of N. Lindsay Street, where they found a 55-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The 55-year-old man told police that he was sitting in his car when a gunman opened the door and ordered him to exit the car and get on the ground. As the driver exited the car, the two got into a struggle, and the gunman shot him in the face. The victim ran to a nearby residence for help as the shooter stole the car and fled the scene.

Later that day, the stolen car was found just a few blocks away.

Police say this case remains under investigation. Anyone with further information regarding the case is encouraged to call Detective Michael Banush at (765) 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.

You could qualify for a cash reward by anonymously submitting a tip to the Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

