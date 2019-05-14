WATCH LIVE: Ivanka Trump speaks at Salesforce job creation panel

Misconduct case beginning against Indiana attorney general

Posted 11:02 AM, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:07AM, May 14, 2019

Curtis Hill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former state Supreme Court justice is set to take up allegations that Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill committed professional misconduct by groping four women during a party.

Former Justice Myra Selby on Monday scheduled a pre-hearing conference for May 22 at the Statehouse on the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission’s complaint against Hill over the allegations he touched the backs or buttocks of a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers in March 2018 at an Indianapolis bar.

The Republican attorney general has denied the allegations and a special prosecutor declined in October to pursue any criminal charges against him. The disciplinary commission, however, wants him to face disciplinary action from the state Supreme Court.

Hill’s private attorneys last week filed a response to the commission’s complaint, again denying any wrongdoing.

