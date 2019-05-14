× Noblesville 8th grader raises thousands for K-9 vests

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A Noblesville middle schooler is using a class project to help make his police department safer. Luke Moody raised thousands of dollars for bullet and stab-proof vests for K-9 officers in his community. It all started in science class as a global issues project.

“Originally, I was doing something else, trying to help fund clean water, but I wasn’t super interested in it. So, I found this idea, and I’ve been super passionate about,” said Moody, a student at Our Lady of Grace Catholic School.

Moody’s dad is in law enforcement. The 13-year-old realizes how important K-9’s are to every police department.

“It’s something I wanted to raise awareness for and raise money for to help the dogs out,” said Moody.

About a month ago, Moody started fundraising. His goal was $1,500. Now, he’s more than doubled the goal. The first donation was from his mom.

“She donated as anonymous, and then one of my friend’s moms, and then it just kept snowballing,” said Moody.

Each vest is about $1,000. Jabal is one of three K-9’s with the Noblesville Police Department. Just like officers’ vests, K-9’s vests also have an expiration date and have to be replaced over time.

“It means a lot and I’m sure it means a lot to the police department because these people don’t know me, they just want to help out the police department and protect the dogs,” said Moody.

FOX59 talked with Moody’s teacher and he got an A on the assignment. But this homework was more than just about making the grade, it was about making a difference.

“I knew people would donate and be generous because people are good but not on this scale so that was just huge,” said Moody.

If there is leftover money, Moody wants to help K-9’s in surrounding agencies, such as the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.