Police seeking two suspects in cell phone store robbery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are searching for two men wanted for the armed robbery of a cell phone store on March 25.

According to police, two men described as teens entered Metro PCS at 667 East 38th St. at 6 p.m. and committed armed robbery.

One man was wearing a blue hoodie with a cartoon character on the front (possibly Lego Wonder Woman), with a red shirt and black pants.

The second man was wearing a black hooded puffy coat and dark gray jeans.

Anyone with information about this case are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or CrimeTips.org.