Up to 5,000 free Indy 500 tickets being distributed to veterans, active-duty military

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Veterans and current members of the military can get a free ticket to the Indianapolis 500.

Group1001, the parent company of Indy 500 presenting sponsor Gainbridge, is supplying up to 5,000 tickets to the event for active-duty military members and veterans.

The program, done in association with Wish for Our Heroes, began at last weekend’s IndyCar Grand Pix and includes the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500.

“We’re thrilled to welcome a large active-duty and veteran audience to the Racing Capital of the World over Memorial Day weekend,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “We’re thankful to Group1001 for providing a fitting Race Weekend experience for thousands of our brave military heroes.”

Military tickets to the Indianapolis 500 are still available and can be requested here. The deadline for application is Wednesday, May 22.