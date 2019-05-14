× Warming trend gets underway…hot temperatures for the weekend!

Skies are clear and temperatures have cooled in the overnight! Some patchy fog is around but nothing too thick to cause concern. Expect a bright sunrise and sunshine to hold all day long! This will be great day and the beginning of a warming trend for Indiana. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60’s and the winds will be relatively light from the west at 5-10 mph. Practice begins out at IMS and the Indy Indians are back home, no issues weather-wise at either event!

A few showers (20%) return on Wednesday but plenty of dry territory should be expected. These chances will be limited so keep business as usual. Warmth will continue to build daily right into the weekend, as we transition into hotter, more humid conditions…