12,000 people live with HIV/AIDS in Indiana. National HIV vaccine awareness day is Saturday - the perfect time to share important information with you. Alan Witchey is the President and CEO of the Damien Center. He is here to answer questions about treatments and free resources available now in your community.

The Damien Center

26 North Arsenal Avenue

Indianapolis

317.632.0123

http://www.Damien.Org