× Driver dies after crashing into tree following high-speed chase in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A police chase in Madison County ended in a deadly crash early Wednesday morning.

Chesterfield police say around 3 a.m. they tried to catch up to a vehicle clocked by radar at over 100 miles per hour traveling westbound on SR 67 near CR 300 East.

The driver turned north on 300E and then east on Mounds Road but turned around at the dead end.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver drove around the officer by driving down through a ditch.

The officer told dispatch he was ending the chase due to dangerous curves in the area.

Police say it appears the fleeing driver lost control, left the roadway and hit a tree just west of the Mounds State Park entrance.

An 18-year-old passenger climbed out of the vehicle and was found near the vehicle. That person is at St Vincent Hospital in fair condition.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified him as 22-year-old Randall Lee Moore of Westfield.

The crash and incident leading up to the crash are under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police.