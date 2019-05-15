Harrison Parkway students pack meals for hungry Hoosiers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind.-- Local students are packing the pantries to help hungry Hoosiers in central Indiana.

Kindergartners and first graders at Harrison Parkway Elementary School came up with the idea, and it inspired every class to spend Tuesday afternoon packing ready-to-cook meals for the Million Meal Movement.

The movement's goal is "feeding the hungry and teaching the importance of volunteerism."

Each year, millions of meals are distributed to hungry families in Indiana through the program.

Young Hoosier volunteers like Gordon Nitsch and Madeline Leonards help make a big difference for people in our community.

"I like helping people with no food," said Nitsch.

Since 2007, more than 28 million meals have been packed and distributed.

"So the people that don't have enough food, we can help them and make a difference," said Leonards.