Hulman & Company selling iconic brand Clabber Girl

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Clabber Girl is changing hands.

Hulman & Company is selling the homegrown Indiana brand to B&G Foods, a leading manufacturer, seller and distributor of shelf-stable and frozen foods across North America.

Hulman & Company President & CEO Mark Miles said the sale will allow the company to focus on racing and entertainment.

“This decision positions us to fully focus on the continued direction and growth of Indycar, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions,” Miles said. “It also provides Clabber Girl with a well-prepared owner ready to use its vast expertise and considerable resources to accelerate the growth of the newest member of its impressive portfolio.”

“The Hulman-George family takes great pride in the Clabber Girl brand’s success, history and critical role in the development and rich cultural fabric of Terre Haute,” said Anton Hulman “Tony” George, Hulman & Company chairman of the board. “Clabber Girl will always be a cherished and celebrated part of our legacy, and we’re excited we’ve found a strong steward for its very bright future.”

According to the company’s website, Clabber brand baking powder was introduced in 1899. The Clabber Girl brand was introduced in 1923. Its products have included a range of ingredients, specialty dry mixes and custom leavening systems.

It now includes baking powder, baking soda, corn starch and the Royal brand line of cheesecake, gelatin, pie fillings and pudding.

Hulman & Company bought the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 1945.

B&G Foods has more than 50 brands and 2,500 employees across North America, including Ortega, Green Giant, Cream of Wheat, Mrs. Dash, Back to Nature and many others.

“We are excited to join the B&G Foods family as we add our iconic Clabber Girl brand to its impressive portfolio of brands consumers both recognize and trust,” Clabber Girl President and COO Gary Morris said.

“Clabber Girl will benefit from the knowledge and reach B&G Foods will provide as a seasoned food manufacturer and distributor. Together, we will continue to grow this historic business.”