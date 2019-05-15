Funeral services held in Indianapolis for longtime Sen. Richard Lugar

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) —Vice President Mike Pence says Sen. Richard Lugar made the world a more peaceful place with freedom on the rise.

Pence told the several hundred people at Lugar’s funeral Wednesday in Indianapolis that he’ll be remembered as a senator who gained bipartisan respect for his influence in foreign affairs.

Former Georgia Democratic Sen. Sam Nunn worked with the Republican Lugar to start a program under which the U.S. paid for the dismantling of thousands of former Soviet nuclear weapons after the Cold War ended. Nunn says the country was fortunate to have Lugar as a public servant and that he made the world a better and safer place.

Lugar served 36 years in the Senate and died last month at age 87.