Indianapolis police searching for man who exposed himself to girls on playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. Police are searching for a man who exposed himself to little girls outside of their school.

It happened on the near southwest side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening.

Three girls were playing at the playground after hours when a man drove up and exposed himself. The girls are ages 11, 12 and 14. An IPS spokesperson says the girls live nearby and were playing at Daniel Webster School 46.

Police say officers were flagged down in the 1400 block of South Reisner Street in reference to a man who exposed himself to the girls. Police say the suspect is in his 40s and was driving a blue vehicle.

FOX59 spoke with a parent Wednesday who has girls that attend the school. She scared and worried that this happened in her neighborhood.

“I mean anytime there’s an incident like that you want to talk with your kids. I hate my kids having cell phones, period, but that’s why they always have that type of stuff, so I know where they are at, what they’re doing, what time and all of that,” said Tiffany White, a concerned mother.

Police say, parents should remind their kids to not approach strangers and that if they encounter someone like this to find a trusted adult and notify police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.