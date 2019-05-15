Ivanka Trump to visit Indianapolis to take part in panel with Salesforce

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ivanka Trump will be in Indianapolis on Thursday.

The eldest daughter of President Donald Trump is scheduled to take part in a panel at Salesforce Tower with the company’s founder, chairman and co-CEO, Marc Benioff.

Ivanka, who is a Senior Advisor to the President, is expected to promote a White House workforce initiative that the San Francisco-based tech company will sign on to with a commitment to training and reskilling initiatives, according to our news gathering partners at the IndyStar.

Salesforce will join more than 200 companies and organizations that have pledged to create millions of jobs as part of the Pledge to America’s Workers. The initiative was born from an executive order President Trump signed last summer to expand programs that educate, train and re-skill American workers from high-school age to near-retirement.

